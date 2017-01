Kids ages 5-11 can do fun experiments using dry ice at the Mountlake Terrace Library on Saturday, Jan. 21.

In this hands-on class, students will learn about sublimation, launch a rocket, witness a bubble growing by itself before their very eyes and hold a bubble before watching it turn to smoke. Ever want to make silverware scream? You can do it with dry ice!

The class is free, but registration is required. Click here for the registration form. The class on Jan. 21 begins at 1:30 p.m.