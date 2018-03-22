Kidde recalls two smoke alarm models because they may not function properly

Kidde is recalling a variety of its smoke alarms.

The Kidde Dual Sensor (Photoelectric and Ioniztion) smoke alarms, models PI2010 and PI9010 are recalled because a yellow protective cap in limited instances may have been left on one of the two smoke sensors in affected products during the manufacturing process, which could compromise the smoke alarms’ ability to detect smoke.

If you have the affected alarm, you are asked to replace it. Click here for more information on how to identify if your smoke alarms are affected.