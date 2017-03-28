Kagi, Ryu to host telephone town hall March 30

Washington State Reps. Ruth Kagi and Cindy Ryu, who represent the 32nd legislative district that includes Lynnwood and parts of Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace, will be hosting a telephone town hall meeting Thursday, March 30 from 6-7 p.m.

Calls will go out to thousands of homes throughout the 32nd District. Residents will be able to listen live and speak with their lawmakers. Those who do not receive a call can participate by dialing 877-229-8493 and using ID Code 116285.

Alternatively, the telephone town hall can be live streamed:

http://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=16285

Or people can sign up to reserve a line:

https://vekeo.com/whdc32/