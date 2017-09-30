Jonlee Nunn painting exhibit opens at MLT Library Oct. 1

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Jonlee Nunn Painting Exhibit for the month of October at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

Award winning artist Jonlee Nunn was born and raised in Seattle. Taking night drawing and painting classes at the University of Washington while in high school inspired her to major in Art, she said. Nunn received her B.A. in Arts and Sciences, and went to graduate school for her teaching degree.

Nunn continues to pursue her life-long passion for art, wandering through Museums in England, France and Italy, and taking classes and workshops from painters she admires. She has shown in various galleries, won awards in juried shows, and is currently a member of Co-CA Center of Contemporary Arts and Seattle Co-Arts.

“I paint with abandon, swishing paint around the canvas using bright colors. I love line and movement directing the viewer to wander through the painting,” said Nunn. “Frequently I stop and look at my progress, often the painting tells me what I need to do next. Usually, I paint in a series, developing an idea, following where it leads me. In a recent series of women in bright red dresses, I played with color and bold line to reflect the strength and resilience I see in the women I know. This series is exciting and fun for me. A love affair with nature – trees, flowers, green hills, mountains, water – has inspired many of my landscapes. My abstracts reflect the power, movement and serenity of the natural world and my fascination with it.”

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community.

The show runs through Oct. 31 at the Mountlake Terrace Library during normal library hours.