Join Edmonds School District superintendent for lunch and schools tour May 2

Edmonds School District Superintendent Kris McDuffy invites the community to attend the Superintendent’s Community Lunch and School Tour from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 2.

The tour begins and ends at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood,

The program includes lunch and district update, followed by a ride on a school bus to visit Edmonds-Woodway High School and Westgate Elementary, where you can meet students, principals and teachers.

RSVPs are encouraged by Friday, April 27.

Spanish interpretation will be available. If you’d like additional languages or need any other accommodations, contact Oscar Halpert, halperto@edmonds.wednet.edu or 425-431-7045.