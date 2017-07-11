Join city officials for Coffee with the City on July 12

Citizens, business owners and others from the community are invited to join city officials for a cup of coffee and hear first-hand what’s happening in the city. This casual event will be held on Wednesday, July 12 from 6-7 p.m. at the Recreation Pavilion, 5303 228th St. S.W.

Participants are encouraged to ask questions, provide input on city services or just listen to the conversation. The informal setting provides citizens an opportunity to get involved, learn more about city government and hear what’s happening in Mountlake Terrace.