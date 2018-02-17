Jason Chad Svensend: Maritime safety instructor who loved the sea

It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of Jason Chad Svendsen. Jason was born in Richmond Virginia on April 10, 1974 and passed away in his Edmonds home on February 11, 2018. He was 43 years old.

Jason was a vibrant man who lived life to the fullest. He had a love of the outdoors and could often be found fishing, working in the yard, riding his motorcycle, or spending time with his wife, daughters, family, and friends.

Jason spent most of his working life in the maritime industry. He worked on many boats growing up as a fisherman and crab fisherman up in Alaska. He then moved into being a safety instructor at Compass Courses in Edmonds. From there, he obtained his 250 ton license to pursue his life-long dream of becoming a captain. He held several positions in and around the great Northwest including Foss Tug. His love of the sea and his family was felt by all who were lucky enough to know and love him.

The family will host a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 24 at 3 p.m. – Compass Courses 110 W. Dayton St.. Edmonds, WA 98020. We invite you to come celebrate him, share your stories, memories, and thoughts.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a Scholarship fund created in Jason’s name. The Jason Svendsen Scholarship fund was set up to honor his life and time as a maritime safety instructor at Compass Courses. This scholarship will ensure that the entry level mariners will have an opportunity to jump-start or further their careers.

Donations here: http://www.gofundme.com/55q2slc.

Jason is survived by his wife Linda, daughters Synnove and Solveig, sister Kirsten, sister-in-law Kristi, nephew Davian, mother Ann, step-children,vgrandsons George and Gabriel,as well as a half-brother Craig and a half-sister Debbie.

“Lo, they do call to me. They bid me take my place among them, in the halls of Valhalla! Where the brave may live forever.”