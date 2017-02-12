January Students of the Month: Mountlake Terrace High School

Student Name: Katherine Gustafson

Mother’s Name: Lynne Gustafson

Father’s Name: Wes Gustafson

GPA: 3.87

Clubs & Activities: National Honors Society and hiking club

Athletics: Cross country and track

Honors: Cross country captain

Awards: All Wesco, district, and state in cross country and track, wesco and district champion in track and cross country, 6th and 9th at cross country state, 8th in the 3200m at track state, 10th in the 1600m at track state

Future Educational Goals: I am attending Gonzaga University to run cross country and track and major in political science

Future Career Goals: I want to be an environmental lawyer

Student Name: Jeremy Ansdell

Mother’s Name: Karen Ansdell

Father’s Name: Phil Ansdell

GPA: 3.9

Clubs & Activities: TATU, Rowdy Rooters

ASB: Representative to the senior class

Athletics: Varsity tennis all four years

Honors: Recognized

Awards: Designated for the AP scholar award

Community Service: Volunteering to coach young children at Forest Crest Athletic club in tennis

Significant School Project: I have been working in joint with the University of Washington to study genetically modified C. elegans and how their mutations affect their ability to survive in harsh environments.

Current Employment: I am a referee at the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club for basketball.

Future Educational Goals: I am planning to attend Eastern Washington University and obtain a bachelor’s degree in biotechnology with emphasis on forensics

Future Career Goals: I want to work for the police force as a forensic scientist. This means analyzing the DNA of crime suspects to draw conclusions to who is guilty.

Anything else we should know? I not only am dedicated to my studies but also placed eighth in the state tournament last year.