Introduction to Native American Genealogy presentation on Wednesday

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society will meet again Wednesday, April 5. The meeting’s program is titled: “Is Great-Grandmother really Native American? An Introduction to Native American Genealogy,” presented by Janice Lovelace.

A short meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the program at 7 p.m. The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society meets at the LDS Family History Center, located at 22015 48th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.

Lovelace is a professional genealogist and has lectured throughout the area. Guests are welcome.

Plus, the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is looking for an intern. The ideal candidate is someone interested in history and who has computer skills. This non-paying job presents a learning experience with flexible hours. Teens interested in earning community service hours on Saturdays are invited to apply.

For more information, call Marge at 425-775-6267 on Thursday or Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.