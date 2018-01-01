Introducing Team Echelbarger, sponsors of our new Home & Real Estate page

We are happy to welcome Team Echelbarger Professional Real Estate Services as the sponsor of our new Home & Real Estate page. Team Echelbarger is Tyler Echelbarger and Stacie Echelbarger, a brother-and-sister duo with deep roots in the community. Their combined skills and strengths are enhanced by knowledge and love of the region. They bring a youthful vibe to a vibrant partnership that benefits their clients to the max.

Tyler started his real estate sales career in 2003 and in his first full year, earned the “Rookie of the Year” award for Coldwell Banker Bain Snohomish County and was runner up “Rookie of the Year” for the entire company of 32 offices and over 1,000 agents.

Since then, he has been in the top 21 of all Brokers in Washington state out of over 25,000, in the top 3 percent of all Coldwell Banker Brokers in America, and has been the No. 1 Broker and/or led the No. 1 Real Estate Team for Coldwell Banker Bain Edmonds/Lynnwood in 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Tyler lives in Edmonds, is an avid golfer, has been married for 12 years to his wife Ashley, and they have 3 children — ages 7, 9, and 11.

Stacie brings many facets of industry experience to the team. In addition to her years as a licensed real estate broker, she has found success in residential construction as a general contractor, residential property management and land development. These skills have proven beneficial in helping clients recognize untapped potential and value as well as the hidden pitfalls a property may possess. In working with sellers, Stacie gives each listing the attention to detail it deserves. Team Echelbarger’s network of professional photographers, stagers, landscapers and contractors are instrumental in her ability to present listings to the public looking their very best. Stacie lives in downtown Edmonds and is a proud mom of three children, who are currently pursuing college degrees from The Art Institute of Seattle, The Academy of Art University in San Francisco and Washington State University. For more information, visit www.teamech.com.