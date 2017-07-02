Introducing our summer intern, Stephi Smith

We’re pleased to welcome our summer editorial intern Stephi Smith, who starts work for MLTnews, My Edmonds News and Lynnwood Today on Monday, July 3.

Smith graduated in June from Mountlake Terrace High School, where she reported for the school’s independent student-run newspaper, the Hawkeye. She was on the Hawkeye staff all four years in high school, serving various leadership positions, including copy editor, news editor and editor-in-chief.

During her time on the Hawkeye, Smith covered stories ranging from sexual assault on campus to alumni features, served as staff photographer and planned various fundraising events the Hawkeye puts on throughout the year.

In March 2017, she was named the Washington Journalism Education Association’s Journalist of the Year.

She has contributed a number of different articles to all three of our publications since her junior year, including features and crime coverage.

Smith will pursue her education at the University of Missouri this fall, where she will major in print and digital journalism and minor in Spanish.