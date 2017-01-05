Internship and career fair coming to EdCC Jan. 26

Edmonds Community College will host a winter quarter internship and career fair on Thursday, Jan. 26.

More than 40 local employers with full- and part-time employment opportunities will be represented. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in Woodway Hall, room 202 on the EdCC campus, located at 20000 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

This free event will feature local employers recruiting from the following industries: healthcare, hospitality, paralegal, engineering, marketing, administration, retail, child care, information technology and manufacturing.

Current students, alumni, and community members seeking jobs and internships are invited to attend the fair. Participants should bring resumes, dress professionally, have questions for employers and be prepared to follow up with companies and positions of interest.