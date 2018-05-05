Interim MTHS Principal Greg Schellenberg hired permanently

Interim Principal Greg Schellenberg has been selected to serve in the position permanently starting in the 2018 school year.

Schellenberg was selected for the one-year interim position last summer after longtime principal Greg Schwab was hired as an assistant superintendent for the Edmonds School District. Schwab had served as Mountlake Terrace High School’s principal for 13 years.

Following the announcement that Schwab would become an Assistant Superintendent of the ESD, the School Board began searching for a replacement and, after many interviews, three finalists were announced.

However, Superintendent Kris McDuffy announced in a staff meeting last June that an interim principal would lead MTHS while the School Board continued to search for a permanent candidate.

The Mountlake Terrace PTSA will hold a welcome event for Schellenberg on Monday, May 7 at 6:15 p.m. Those interested in a meet-and-greet with the new principal are invited to attend. Light refreshments will be available in the school’s HUB.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W.