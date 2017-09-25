Initial steps underway to build new two-story buildings at old Handy Mart location

The new owner of the Handy Mart property on the southwest corner of 44th Avenue West and 228th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace has begun the process of redeveloping the property for commercial use.

Initial plans have been submitted to the City of Mountlake Terrace to tear down the 3,000 square foot convenience store at 22802 44th Ave. W. and build a pair of two-story commercial buildings on the 0.54-acre lot.

Arca Architecture of Seattle has submitted a pre-application proposal to the city that includes plans for two buildings totaling 12,500 square feet, surface and below-grade parking and landscaped areas on the site. The firm is scheduled to meet with city staff for initial discussions next month.

The property was purchased earlier this year, reportedly at auction, by Pacific Industries of Mercer Island for an undisclosed price.

The convenience store, originally constructed in 1964, has been closed for more than two years after the business license of its previous owner was revoked due to unpaid tax bills.

–Story and photo by Doug Petrowski