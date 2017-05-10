Incorrect collection calendars mailed to Mountlake Terrace residents earlier this week

There may have been some confusion for Mountlake Terrace residents this week as to whether the recycling or green waste cans were being picked up after a new collection calendar was mailed to residents earlier this week.

Waste Management mistakenly delivered the new calendars to the wrong areas of town. Those living north of 228th Street Southwest accidentally received the calendar intended for residents living south of 228th Street Southwest. Those living south of 228th Street Southwest accidentally received the calendar for the northern end of town.

Waste Management asks all residents to recycle the new calendar. The correct one is expected to be sent out later this week or early next week.

According to city spokeswoman Virginia Olson, there are two options for residents who put the wrong cans out Wednesday due to the calendar error.

1) Call Waste Management’s call center at 800-592-9995 and let them know. They will try to pick them up if the cans are full and you can’t wait another week.

2) if you can wait another week, you won’t be charged for an extra collection next week.

If you live north of 228th Street Southwest, click here to see the correct collection calendar. If you live south of 228th Street Southwest, click here to see the correct collection calendar.