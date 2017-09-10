Improvements coming to YWCA Family Village on 212th Street Southwest

1 of 2

The YWCA Family Village apartments, located in the 4000 block of 212th Street Southwest, will be receiving $2.35 million in upgrades following a recent change in ownership.

The 65-unit complex in the northeast corner of Mountlake Terrace will get improvements to its parking lots, sidewalks, drainage systems and vinyl siding, according to city officials. Indoor renovations will include new appliances, flooring, lighting, counter tops and cabinets.

Four dozen trees on the property will also be removed, city officials added.

The complex is managed by the YWCA of King and Snohomish Counties. Government regulations require that 40 percent of the apartment units at the YWCA Family Village must be rented to residents who earn an income at or below the 60 percent mark of Area Median Income ($40,400 for single individuals, $57,600 for a family of four).

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski