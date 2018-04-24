Ice pops sold in Washington state recalled for possible listeria contamination

1 of 3

Ice pops sold in Washington state are being voluntarily recalled due to a possible listeria contamination.

The affected Budget $aver ice pops, which were the Cherry Pineapple Moster Pops and Sugar Free Twin Pops flavors, were distributed to stores in 15 states, including Washington. No illnesses or incidents involving the product have been reported. The pops are being recalled after a routine inspection showed a possibility of contamination.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Affected products were delivered during a 15-day period from April 5 through April 19, 2018.

The affected Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops carry the UPC code 0-74534-84200-9, and have lot codes D09418A through D10018B. The affected Sugar Free Pops carry the UPC code 0-74534-75642-9, and have lot codes D09318A through D10018B. Below are front and back representations of the packaged products as they appear in stores.

Consumers who have purchased the affected ice pops are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-888-683-0379, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. EST (5 a.m.-5 p.m. Pacific).

