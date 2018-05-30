Ice Fest skating competition at Olympicview Arena this week

Ice Fest, an annual figure skating competition sanctioned by U.S. Figure Skating, returns to Mountlake Terrace’s Olympicview Arena this week for four days of competition.

The event, with competitions beginning Thursday, May 31, and continuing through Sunday, June 3, will draw about 300 competitors from nine states, including as far away as Alaska and Texas.

Ice Fest, hosted by the Seattle Skating Club, will include competitions a number of different skating levels, with entrants hoping to advance to Regional, Sectional and National competitions conducted by U.S. Figure Skating.

The first competitive skating at Ice Fest takes place at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. There is no admission charge for spectators anytime over the four days of competitive performances.

Olympicview Arena is located at 22202-70th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace.