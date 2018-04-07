Human drugs may be affecting Puget Sound salmon, report says

Antidepressants. Diabetes drugs. High-blood-pressure medication. Puget Sound chinook are doing our drugs, and it may be hurting them. That’s according to new research reported in a story from our online news partner The Seattle Times.

The response was particularly pronounced in Puget Sound chinook — a threatened species many other animals depend on for their survival, including critically endangered southern-resident killer whales, The Times said.

Wastewater-treatment plants have been engineered to clean out trash and remove and disinfect solids, The Times said, but they mostly can’t screen out drugs that people take — and express through elimination. The drugs pass through the plants into Puget Sound in wastewater effluent.