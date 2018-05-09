How to stream Essentially Ellington and when MTHS is expected to perform

Essentially Ellington will begin Thursday afternoon in New York.

Mountlake Terrace High School’s Jazz 1 band is one of 15 school bands participating in the jazz festival.

On Thursday, participating schools will sign in and be given an opportunity to rehearse. However, starting Friday morning at 11 a.m., performances will begin.

Mountlake Terrace High School is expected to perform at 11:30 a.m. Pacific time.

The Mountlake Terrace Music Boosters has posted a roundup of expected performance times with links of how to live-stream the event for those who are interested. Click here to view that page.