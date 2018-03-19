Horace ‘Dutch’ Propst, Jr.: Navy veteran, Meadowdale High School biology teacher

Horace “Dutch” Propst, Jr., born on April 12th, 1928, passed away peacefully on March 13th, 2018, at Manor Villa located in Lynnwood, Washington. Horace Jr. was the second born son to Horace Sr. and Bessie Propst of Seattle, Washington. Horace grew up on Queen Anne Hill in Seattle. In 1955 he moved to Edmonds, Washington. Dutch served in the United States Navy as a Hospital Corpsman during World War II and the Korean War.

Dutch married the love of his life, Joanne Kamprud, in 1949. Together they had 4 daughters: Peggy, Beckie, Katie and Trina. The Propst family was an active family. Summers were spent cruising on their boat the DU-JO to their favorite destinations: San Juans, Princess Louisa, and Chatterbox Falls. While boating, Dutch loved to teach his girls how to fish, crab, and camp. The Propst family received Boating Family of the Year from the Edmonds Yacht Club in 1967.

Dutch was an avid learner and obtained many educational accomplishments including Associates in Arts in 1950 from Everett Junior College, Bachelor of Arts in 1955 from Central Washington University, Master of Education in 1957 from Central Washington University and Master of Science in 1961 from Oregon State University. Dutch taught biology at Meadowdale High School for 25 years. He loved teaching his students the importance of the environment and everything about animals. One of Dutch’s fondest memories of the classroom was teaching his students about the classroom’s pet python, Monty. Monty was the staple of the classroom and when it finally came to light that Monty was a female, her name was properly changed to Monterely.

Dutch was a dedicated teacher, patriot and father. He will be missed and remembered by all. He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Sr and Bessie, his wife Joanne, and his brother Bob. He is survived by his daughters: Peggy Krause, Beckie Propst, Katie Previs and Trina Espinoza and his five grandchildren: Matthew, Ashley, Sean, Lauren and Kyle. Graveside Service with Military Honors to be held at Eden Cemetery, located on Guemes Island, Friday March 23rd at 2:00 PM.

Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel of Anacortes, WA.