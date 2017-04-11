Hopping good fun this weekend during local Easter egg hunts

Kids can get their fill of egg hunting (and candy!) as the Mountlake Terrace/Brier area again hosts three Easter Egg Hunts on Saturday, Apr. 15.

The biggest hunt takes place at Evergreen Playfield, 22301 56th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace, on Saturday at 10 a.m. CheeseburgerBabies Foundation, the charitable arm of Red Onion Burgers, sponsors a hunt for kids ages two through 12. The event features 12,000 eggs, candy prizes and a coloring contest sponsored by Morgan Handyman & Remodel. For more details, click http://mltnews.com/mountlake-terrace-easter-egg-hunt-set-for-april-15-at-evergreen-playfield/.

The City of Brier holds their Traditional Egg Hunt at Brier Park, 2903 228th St. S.W., at 10 a.m. The hunt is for kids ages three though 10 and will include thousands of eggs stuffed with candy and prizes. Attendees are also encouraged to bring a donation of non-perishable food for the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank.

The Nile Shriners will conduct their annual Easter Egg Hunt for kids of all ages on Saturday at 11 a.m. on the grounds of the Nile Golf Course, 6601 244th St. S.W. in Mountlake Terrace. The public is invited.

–By Doug Petrowski