Hope and Wellness Fair & Fun Walk by Verdant Health Commission set for June 2

The Verdant Health Commission and Puget Sound Christian Clinic announce the first annual Hope & Health Wellness Fair & Fun Walk on June 2.

The free wellness fair takes place from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. The walk takes place from 9-10 a.m.. Both events on Saturday, June 2 will take place at the Community Life Center, 19820 Scriber Lake Rd. in Lynnwood.

This free community event aims to encourage wellness in our community with family activities, health screenings and education, multicultural programs, and connections to local health resources.

Local business, community groups and health organizations are invited to host activity stations, educational presentations, fitness demonstrations and other activities that contribute to the vision of the event.

If you are a local organization that would like to participate, please contact [email protected].