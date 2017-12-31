Sunday, December 31, 2017

Home & Real Estate

Mountlake Terrace home prices drop by more than 9 percent in February

Teresa Wippel -
0
Home prices in Mountlake Terrace showed a 9.4 percent drop in February compared to this time last year. Sales were down 33.3 percent from last year with 10 homes...
Read more

Mountlake Terrace Real Estate Review: How to buy a house on purpose – Part...

Teresa Wippel -
0
When I started in real estate, it was a frenzy. People seemed to believe that they could (and must) buy the first house that...
Read more
Load more

Mountlake Terrace Real Estate Review: Navigating the ‘Sell/Buy’

Teresa Wippel -
0
So you’ve decided to move, now what? For many, the logistics of selling their current home, and finding and buying a new one can...
Read more

Crime prevention specialist offers safety tips for real estate agents

Teresa Wippel -
0
A real estate agent makes a living meeting a complete stranger in an empty home. Each year, too many real-estate professionals around the nation are injured...
Read more

Happening nearby: Snohomish County Legal Services hosts Facing Foreclosure Legal Assistance Clinic

Teresa Wippel -
0
Snohomish County Legal Services and the Northwest Justice Project host a free Facing Foreclosure Legal Assistance Clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 17. The clinic is from...
Read more

MLT News’ Real Estate Review: Five things you must do before putting your home...

Teresa Wippel -
0
You may have heard that the market is picking up. In fact, Mountlake Terrace home prices this year are at 76 percent of the peak (2007),...
Read more

MLT real estate market on rebound

Teresa Wippel -
0
The real estate market in Mountlake Terrace is the strongest it’s been in seven years, according to mid-year statistics from Trulia.com. The number of...
Read more

Arbor Village to host open house Friday to showcase available commercial space

Teresa Wippel -
0
In an effort to bring some attention to the vacant commercial space on the ground floor of the Arbor Village Apartments in Mountlake Terrace,...
Read more

Mountlake Terrace Town Center’s second townhome project almost complete

Teresa Wippel -
5
Construction of a second townhome project in the Mountlake Terrace Town Center District is nearing completion and the individual townhouses are now beginning to...
Read more

Officials accept 2040 VISION Award for Arbor Village

Teresa Wippel -
0
Read more
Load more
Community News for Mountlake Terrace
Contact us: info@mltnews.com
© Copyright 2016 - MLTnews