Sunday, December 31, 2017
Home & Real Estate
Mountlake Terrace home prices drop by more than 9 percent in February
Teresa Wippel
-
April 1, 2015
0
Home prices in Mountlake Terrace showed a 9.4 percent drop in February compared to this time last year. Sales were down 33.3 percent from last year with 10 homes...
Mountlake Terrace Real Estate Review: How to buy a house on purpose – Part...
Teresa Wippel
-
November 16, 2014
0
When I started in real estate, it was a frenzy. People seemed to believe that they could (and must) buy the first house that...
Mountlake Terrace Real Estate Review: Navigating the ‘Sell/Buy’
Teresa Wippel
-
October 18, 2014
0
So you’ve decided to move, now what? For many, the logistics of selling their current home, and finding and buying a new one can...
Crime prevention specialist offers safety tips for real estate agents
Teresa Wippel
-
October 7, 2014
0
A real estate agent makes a living meeting a complete stranger in an empty home. Each year, too many real-estate professionals around the nation are injured...
Happening nearby: Snohomish County Legal Services hosts Facing Foreclosure Legal Assistance Clinic
Teresa Wippel
-
September 15, 2014
0
Snohomish County Legal Services and the Northwest Justice Project host a free Facing Foreclosure Legal Assistance Clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 17. The clinic is from...
MLT News’ Real Estate Review: Five things you must do before putting your home...
Teresa Wippel
-
September 8, 2014
0
You may have heard that the market is picking up. In fact, Mountlake Terrace home prices this year are at 76 percent of the peak (2007),...
MLT real estate market on rebound
Teresa Wippel
-
June 28, 2014
0
The real estate market in Mountlake Terrace is the strongest it’s been in seven years, according to mid-year statistics from Trulia.com. The number of...
Arbor Village to host open house Friday to showcase available commercial space
Teresa Wippel
-
June 17, 2014
0
In an effort to bring some attention to the vacant commercial space on the ground floor of the Arbor Village Apartments in Mountlake Terrace,...
Mountlake Terrace Town Center’s second townhome project almost complete
Teresa Wippel
-
June 8, 2014
5
Construction of a second townhome project in the Mountlake Terrace Town Center District is nearing completion and the individual townhouses are now beginning to...
Officials accept 2040 VISION Award for Arbor Village
Teresa Wippel
-
May 30, 2014
0
