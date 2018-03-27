Home prices continue to soar; Snohomish County at record highs

Seattle kicked off 2018 the same way it spent the prior year and a half, as the hottest real-estate market in the country, with no slowing down, our online news partner The Seattle Times reported Tuesday.

The cost of the typical single-family house across the Seattle metro area grew 12.9 percent in January from a year prior, according to the monthly Case-Shiller home price index, released Tuesday.

The current median price of a single-family house in Seattle is at an all-time high of $777,000, while on the Eastside, it’s a record $950,000. In Snohomish County, the typical house costs a record $485,000, and in Pierce County, homes are going for $325,000, also the most ever.

You can read more in The Times story here.