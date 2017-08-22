Holly House End of Summer Bash set for Aug. 26

Holly House, which works year-round to gather clothes, toys and other items for Edmonds School District children in need during the holidays, is sponsoring an End of Summer Bash fundraiser this Saturday, Aug. 26 in Mountlake Terrace.

Admission for the bash, which will be from noon-3 p.m. at New Sound Church, 3702 214th St. S.W. in Mountlake Terrace, is a new gift for a Holly House child or $15 per family. Suggested gifts are Legos, headphones, sports equipment, dolls, art kits, skateboards and bikes. The bash will include a DJ playing music, as Wonder Woman, Batman and Disney Princess Jasmine mingle with the kids. There will be face painting, crafts, an obstacle course and a hot dog and nacho stand if you’d like to buy lunch.

Holly House will also be holding a raffle with prizes being different themed baskets including Princess, Ninja Turtle, and a Wine and Chocolate basket. You can find information about the End of Summer Bash on the Facebook event page HERE.

You can learn more at www.HollyHouseForKids.org.

If you can’t attend the bash, Holly House has year-round donation bins that accept new toys, pajamas, socks, underwear, books, stuffed animals, dental supplies, hats and scarves. Locations are Sparta’s Pizza and Spaghetti in Lynnwood and the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center.