High wind watch in effect through Friday evening

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for the entire Puget Sound area, including southern Snohomish County, for Friday, April 7.

A high wind watch means that there will be possible winds from 20 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph.

As of 10 p.m. Thursday, the strongest winds are expected Friday afternoon. Sustained gusts of 40 to 60 mph are possible.

Affected areas include the entire Puget Sound area and north, from Tacoma up to Bellingham.

With the damp soil and strong winds, combined with new leaves emerging, some trees could topple during this storm, meteorologist Dustin Guy told our online news partner The Seattle Times.

For more details, visit our online news partner The Seattle Times: http://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/weather/strong-winds-rain-expected-friday-trees-could-topple-in-damp-soil-forecasters-say/.