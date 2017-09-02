High temperatures expected to continue through weekend, smoke could return

High temperatures are expected to continue all weekend, and smoke may return by early next week, our online news partner The Seattle Times reported Thursday.

The high climbed to about 80 on Friday and is expected to reach into the mid-80s through most of the holiday weekend. On Monday and Tuesday, the highs could reach into the lower 90s in some areas, including the Cascade foothills, meteorologist Dustin Guy of the National Weather Service in Seattle said.

Guy said that the smoke seen in the region earlier this week, blown away by the cooler air temporarily, could return early next week.

For more details from the Times, click here.