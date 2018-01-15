High school seniors invited to apply for $2,000 photography scholarship award

The Professional Photographers of Washington invites students to apply for the 2018 Student Photographer of the Year Award, which is open to all high school seniors in Washington state graduating in the year 2018. One student will receive the $2,000 scholarship grant, which will be used to further the applicant’s study in the photographic arts.

A panel of professional photographers who are members of the Professional Photographers of Washington will select the finalists. The Student Photographer of the Year will be chosen based upon photographic and scholastic studies, and the student’s wish to continue their studies in the photographic arts.

The application postmarked deadline is Feb. 14, 2018 and the winner will be announced in March 2018. For more information or to receive an application, contact Anita Weston at 425-776-4426. Application, information and Past Student Finalists work are also available online at www.ppw.org.

The Professional Photographers of Washington was founded in 1952, “To create, foster and promote the exchange of thoughts and ideas freely, among photographers, so as to advance the art and profession of photography” and is an affiliate organization of the Professional Photographers of America.