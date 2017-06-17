High school players invited to Summer Smash Tennis Tournament in July

The third annual Snohomish Summer Smash, a three-day tournament for high school players ages 14-18, will take place July 21-23 at the Snohomish High School Tennis Courts.

Registration costs are $25 for singles players and $40 for doubles teams, with a two-match minimum ensured for players, and water and tournament t-shirts provided. Trophies will be awarded for each division winner. Proceeds go to the Snohomish High School boys and girls tennis teams.

Tournament Director Kraig Norris, in conjunction with Snohomish High School Coach Dick Jansen, created the tournament two years ago in effort to create more competitive playing opportunities for high school players. “We have reached out to the coaches of 35 high schools from Shoreline to Blaine, trying to increase exposure and get as many players competing as possible,” Norris said. “This is a chance for players from different districts and divisions to compete against each for the first time.”

This year’s state tennis tournaments saw 13 Summer Smash alums compete, including six who medaled. Registration deadline for the tournament is July 12, and players interested in participating can email the tournament director at kraignorris1@yahoo.com for a registration packet, or go to snohomishsummersmash.com .