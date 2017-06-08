‘He’s a treasure,’ Edmonds Heights librarian retires after 38 years in the district

One minute, Edmonds Heights librarian Steve Goodwin might be talking to a Kindergartener, and the next, he may be helping a senior in high school find a good book for his AP English class. But no matter who he is talking to, he makes an impression.

Now, after 38 years working for the Edmonds School District and 46 years as an educator, Goodwin’s time to retire has come.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Edmonds Heights library was full of students of all ages and their parents as Goodwin conducted his final story time. His face lights up as he reads different voices for different characters, and asks for responses from the audience.

Meanwhile, school and district staff members begin dabbing their eyes.

“He’s a treasure,” said Scott Mauk, principal of Edmonds Heights.

The sentiment was echoed by others in the library: He’s the greatest thing that ever lived, he’s a salt-of-the-earth cool dude, he’s invaluable and so supportive.

Mauk said he turned the library into a place where students could find the answers to questions Google couldn’t answer.

“What he did for our library… he made it go from good to great,” Mauk said.

For Goodwin, his work is all about the kids. He chooses his story time books carefully to get the best reactions out of kids. He also works with parents to make sure everyone is well supported.

Before coming to the Edmonds School District in 1979, Goodwin worked in a small village in Alaska, Australia and Anacortes. He said he stuck around Edmonds because it’s a great place to work.

When he first came to the Edmonds School District, he was a Learning Resources Specialist at Evergreen Elementary in Lynnwood. He has since worked throughout the district, including Martha Lake, Meadowdale and Terrace Park elementary schools, as well as in an instructional technology coordinator position at the district, among other roles.

Parents say he’s leaving behind big shoes to fill.

“He’s a renaissance man with a huge heart,” said April Osborne, a parent educator at Edmonds Heights. “He’s gentle, kind and consistent.”

–Story and photos by Natalie Covate