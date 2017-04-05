Heritage Bank’s Addie Roberge named Financial Services Advocate of Year

Addie Roberge, a Small Business Administration commercial lender with Heritage Bank in Lynnwood, has been named 2017 Financial Services Advocate of the year for the U.S. Small Business Administration Seattle District.

According to an April 4 SBA announcement, Roberge is “revered as an expert source of SBA loan program information,” and “has dedicated not only her professional time, but much of her personal time to the betterment of small businesses throughout the Pacific Northwest.”

In addition to her daily duties, Roberge has partnered with a number of local organizations, presents at a number of workshops and actively engages small business owners to ensure they have the resources they need for success, the announcement said.

“Ensuring small business owners have access to financial resources is one of our top priorities at the SBA,” SBA Seattle District Director Kerrie Hurd said. “Addie does the same thing by actively seeking out partnerships and volunteering her time outside of her daily job, which is something that deserves to be recognized and celebrated.”

The SBA Financial Services Advocate Award is part of National Small Business Week that this year runs April 30-May 6. It recognizes someone who assists small businesses through advocacy efforts to increase the availability of accounting or financial services for small businesses outside of their regular duties.

“It was such an honor to hear I had even been nominated for this award, so when I received the call from SBA, I nearly jumped through the roof,” Roberge said. “I couldn’t be more delighted to receive the Financial Services Advocate of the Year Award, as it’s for doing something I truly enjoy.”

Roberge partners with Washington Small Business Development Centers, SCORE, a Small Business Accelerator Group, the Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship, Impact Hub and Economic Alliance of Snohomish County to deliver up-to-date financial access information and training. She regularly presents at SBA workshops and participates in a number of local community roundtables focused on small business. She also participates in the March of Dimes as a family ambassador.

For more information about National Small Business Week, visit www.sba.gov/nsbw.