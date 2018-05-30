Hawks’ Tanner Boe named WIAA Athlete of Week

Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ senior Tanner Boe was named a Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) Athlete of the Week for May 21-26 for his performance during the last weekend of the recently-completed 2A state baseball tournament.

Boe pitched five-and-two-thirds innings and struck out 10 in the Hawks’ 7-3 victory over West Valley (Spokane) on May 25, helping the team to move into the 2A championship game the next day.

Boe was selected as the WIAA Athlete of the Week among all 2A boy prep athletes in the state. Boe will receive a letter of recognition from the WIAA Executive Director, a commemorative Athlete of the Week promotional item and a certificate.

To view all the WIAA Athlete of the Week winners from throughout the 2017-2018 school year, click http://www.wiaa.com/subcontent.aspx?SecID=961.

Boe, in addition to fellow Hawk baseball seniors Matthew Johnson, Kendall Yackley and Dan Bingaman, is in the running to be named a Washington State Baseball Coaches Association (WSBCA) All-State honoree; All-State selections will be announced on Sunday, June 3.