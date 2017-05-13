Hawks softball freshman named WIAA Athlete of the Week

Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ Jenna Maxfield has been named the 2A Female Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) Athlete of the Week in high school softball for the week of May 1-8.

Maxfield, a freshman on the Hawks’ 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference co-championship team, batted .714 (5-for-7), hitting a double, triple and three home runs – one being a grand slam). Maxfield had two walks, scored four runs and 14 RBI’s during the week.

During the week, Maxfield helped lead Terrace to victories over Shorecrest by a score of 12-8, Shorewood 12-2 and Lynnwood 19-7.

Maxfield and her Hawk teammates will begin 2017 postseason play on Wednesday, May 17, when they take on an opponent to-be-determined in the second round of the District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament at Janicki Fields in Sedro Woolley.

The WIAA Athlete of the Week program recognizes high school student athletes in all six school classifications each week during the school year. To view all the winners from Week 35 (and throughout the 2016-2017 school year), click http://www.wiaa.com/subcontent.aspx?SecID=961.

–By Doug Petrowski