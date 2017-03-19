Hawks’ Sean Kirk scores 20 in 2A All-State team win Saturday

1 of 4

Mountlake Terrace Hawk Sean Kirk came off the bench and scored 20 points to help lead the WIBCA 2A All-State team to a 118-91 victory over the WIBCA 1A All-State team Saturday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Kirk and teammate Jordan Skipper Brown of River Ridge High School in Lacey each had 20 points in the game for the 2A All-State team.

The 2A versus 1A game was part of a triple-header of All-State games put on by the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (WIBCA) Saturady at MTHS. In other action, the 3A All-State team defeated the 4A All-State team 125-123 while the 2A All-State squad beat the 1B All-State team 132-106.

Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ head basketball Coach Nalin Sood currently serves as the WIBCA Executive Director.



— By Doug Petrowski