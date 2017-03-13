Hawks roundup: Boys soccer team loses to West Seattle, baseball/softball jamborees

1 of 3

Competition in the high school spring sports season got underway Saturday as the Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ boys soccer, baseball and softball teams all donned their uniforms for the first time in 2017.

The Hawk boys soccer squad was without a number of starters at Edmonds Stadium Saturday due to academic commitments and were unable to get on the scoreboard against the visiting West Seattle Wildcats. West Seattle scored the lone goal of the match on a penalty kick late in the second half and walked away with a 1-0 victory over Terrace.

The Hawks’ baseball and softball teams were involved in multi-team jamborees at Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood High Schools respectively in preparation for their season openers later this week. The baseball squad will travel to Mariner on Tuesday, March 14, to face the Marauders while the softball team will host the Lake Stevens Vikings on Wednesday, March 15, at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Prep Boys Soccer: West Seattle at Mountlake Terrace, March 11

West Seattle 0 1 — 1

Terrace 0 0 — 0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-1 overall; West Seattle 0-0 in 3A Metro League, 1-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Cascade, Tuesday, March 14, 7:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

–By Doug Petrowski