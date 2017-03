1 of 3

The 2017 high school football season is still seven months away, but local quarterbacks and receivers are getting some work in this spring as some of the student athletes from Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale High Schools are participating in a four-week, 7-on-7 passing league at Shoreline Stadium.

For more information on the Shoreline 7-on-7 Spring Passing League, click http://shoreline7on7series.com/league-home/.