Hawks on the field for spring football practice

After more than a week of workouts in shorts and t-shirts, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks donned helmets and shoulder pads for the first time this spring on Tuesday as the team prepares for the 2017 prep football season this fall.

Hawk spring practices continue through June 23 at Mountlake Terrace High School before participating in a three-day camp at Kings’ High School June 26-28. Then after a seven-week break, team practices resume again on Aug. 16.

Terrace opens their 2017 regular season schedule on Friday, Sept. 1, when they travel to Bellingham to face the Sehome Mariners at Civic Stadium.