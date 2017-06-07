Hawks on the field for spring football practice

Brandon Bach (right) gets challenged by Assistant Coach Tony Ellersick in running drills. (All photos by Jonah Wallace)
Jeswin John extends for a pass reception.
Jesse James Martineau shoots out a spiral.
With the air temperature in the low 80s and the field turf temperature even warmer, water breaks were a necessity at Tuesday's practice.

After more than a week of workouts in shorts and t-shirts, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks donned helmets and shoulder pads for the first time this spring on Tuesday as the team prepares for the 2017 prep football season this fall.

Hawk spring practices continue through June 23 at Mountlake Terrace High School before participating in a three-day camp at Kings’ High School June 26-28. Then after a seven-week break, team practices resume again on Aug. 16.

Terrace opens their 2017 regular season schedule on Friday, Sept. 1, when they travel to Bellingham to face the Sehome Mariners at Civic Stadium.

