Hawkeye newspaper wins First Amendment Press Freedom Award for fifth consecutive year

Mountlake Terrace High School’s Hawkeye newspaper is once again a winner of the First Amendment Press Freedom award.

This is the fifth consecutive year that the school has been given the honor. Eleven schools across the country won the award this year.

The First Amendment Press Freedom Award is given to both public and private high schools that actively teach and support First Amendment rights and responsibilities, with an emphasis on student-run media where students make all final decisions on their content.

According to the Journalism Education Association’s website, “as in previous years, schools competed for the title by first answering questionnaires submitted by an adviser and at least one editor; those who advanced to the next level were asked to provide responses from the principal and all media advisers and student editors, indicating their support of the First Amendment. In addition, semifinalists submitted their printed policies.”

Other schools that won the award include The Archer School for Girls in Los Angeles, Chantilly High School in Virginia, Kirkwood High School in Missouri and Reno High School in Nevada. Mountlake Terrace is the only school from Washington to win the award this year.