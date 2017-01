Have you seen this two-year-old black cat named Remy? His owners say he has been missing for 11 days from his home in the area of 220th Street Southwest near 64th Avenue West.

His owners say he is an indoor cat and this is his first time venturing outside. He has a collar and is micro-chipped.

If you have seen him or know where he may be, please contact Natasha at 360-480-9209 or natashajuneoyer@gmail.com.