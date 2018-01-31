Happening nearby: WSP seeks owners of possibly stolen jewelry, watches

A Washington State Patrol trooper recovered several possibly stolen watches and pieces of jewelry during a traffic stop in nearby Everett, and now they are looking to return the jewelry to their owners.

The traffic stop took place on Jan. 26. Trooper Darryl Tolen and his K-9 partner Kobe stopped the vehicle for a modified exhaust that was mounted below the vehicle. The driver was initially arrested for failing to provide identification, according to a release from the Washington State Patrol.

After being placed in custody, Tolen found several counterfeit bills and drugs on the suspect’s person. A firearm was also found and determined to be stolen. Inside the vehicle, large amounts of jewelry and watches were found.

“Some of the jewelry has very distinct markings which lead us to believe they are possibly stolen,” the release states.

If you have been a victim of any kind of theft involving watches or jewelry, you are asked to contact Tolen at 425-327-4201 or darryl.tolen@wsp.wa.gov.