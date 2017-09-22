Happening nearby: Workforce Snohomish and WorkSource celebrate Grand Opening along Hwy 99

1 of 5

It’s not always easy to get a new job.

That’s where WorkSource and Workforce Snohomish comes in. With a new center now open at 18009 Highway 99, those in southern Snohomish County won’t need to travel far to benefit from their services.

The new Workforce center celebrated its Grand Opening on Monday. Grant funding from the Department of Labor and elsewhere allowed for the expansion of WorkSource and the creation of the new Workforce re-employment center.

Workforce is primarily focused on re-employing those affected by Boeing layoffs, but anyone can drop into WorkSource for help with resumes, searching for jobs and training to learn new skills. Companies looking to fill positions can also recruit new talent through WorkSource.

“We have recognized the need for dislocated workers to be connected to jobs,” said Erin Monroe, CEO of Workforce Snohomish.

Lynnwood City Councilmember Shirley Sutton shared her experience using WorkSource’s resources after she was laid off years ago.

“I have walked in your shoes,” she said. “I remember what it was like to be laid off and demoted. Just hang in, guys, hang in because it is going to get better.”

She said she felt angry and depressed during that time, but was able to take advantage of classes and seminars at the center.

“We all need to polish,” she said.

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers acknowledged that the process of getting a job now is not what it used to be.

“When I entered the workforce, it was easy in a way,” he said. “You enter, get some on-the-job training and things moved very slowly. Now, things change quickly. People need skills and employers need people with those skills.”

He went on to say that Snohomish county businesses, like Boeing and other aerospace companies located here, rely on a very skilled workforce.

John Thornquist, director of the Washington State Department of Commerce’s Office of Aerospace; State Sen. Maralyn Chase; and Lindsey Webb, a representative of Rep. Rick Larsen, also spoke.

Thornquist recalled a time when his parents were laid off. Money was so tight, he said, he remembered his family had to skip the fair to buy new shoes one summer.

“Sometimes, events happen that are out of your control, and you find yourself unemployed,” he said. “Re-employment centers like this one help those people get back into the work force.”

To learn more about WorkSource, click here. To learn more about Workforce Snohomish, click here.

–Story and photos by Natalie Covate