Happening nearby: Woman to be sentenced Oct. 3 in grisly attempted murder at Hwy 99 motel

A 24-year-old Edmonds woman who had visions of becoming a serial killer will be sentenced Oct. 3 for attempted first-degree murder of a man at a Lynnwood motel.

Amy Caroline Brown pleaded guilty to the charge last week. In a bizarre series of statements that began at the time of her arrest, Brown admitted being haunted by homicidal urges for years, and that she planned to kill the man she met on Craigslist, cut out his heart, and eat it. She also reportedly had written a note she planned to leave at the scene, warning that “I will strike again.”

According to probable cause documents filed with the court, Brown’s encounter with her victim began at a local bar and ended up at the Rodeo Inn on Highway 99, where the victim paid for a room. The couple cuddled on the bed and talked for several minutes, when Brown suddenly climbed on top of him, said “I am a serial killer,” grabbed a knife she had previously left on a table by the bed, and proceeded to stab the victim in the chest.

The victim managed to break away and run out of the room and to the motel office, where he told the clerk he had been stabbed by a woman named Amy in an unprovoked attack.

Lynnwood police were dispatched to the scene, and encountered the victim leaning against the counter in the adjacent Walgreen’s store, with blood “streaming down” from several lacerations in his chest.

Brown was apprehended in the parking lot and confronted with the victim, who identified her as the person who attacked him. Questioned at the scene by officers, Brown described herself as a “loon” who wanted to become a “serial killer,” and stated that she had planned to kill her victim with a knife, charging documents said. She was arrested and transported to the Snohomish County Jail, where she was booked on the charge of attempted first-degree murder.

The victim was taken to Swedish/Edmonds hospital where he was diagnosed with a punctured lung, and then transported to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

In pleading guilty Sept.15, Brown said she intended to continue killing until she was caught, and then spend the rest of her life in prison because “I can’t afford retirement.”

According to the Snohomish County prosecutor’s office, Brown faces a possible 18 years in prison when she is sentenced Oct. 3. The judge has latitude to impose a longer sentence.