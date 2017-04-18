Happening nearby: Windermere in Lynnwood to host paper shredding event April 22

Windermere Real Estate/North is teaming up with Confidential Data Disposal for a free community “Shred Day” on Saturday, April 22 in honor of Earth Day.

Participants may bring up to 20 banker boxes of sensitive data to be destroyed on-site.

“We are happy to provide neighbors with a safe, eco-friendly way to reduce their paper trail and help prevent identity theft,” says Lena Maul, owner and broker at Windermere North.

The shred event is this Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Windermere Real Estate/North, located at 4211 Alderwood Mall Blvd in Lynnwood. This is a PAPER SHRED ONLY event. No electronics will be accepted.

Non-perishable food and cash donations to benefit the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank are welcomed, but not required.

Contact the Windermere office at 425-776-1119 for more information.