Washington State Button Society will have its 75th Annual Show and Sell on Saturday, Sept. 16th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1315 N. 160th St., Shoreline.

The event on Saturday is open to the public, including those interested in the history of antique buttons, quilters, sewers and crafters.

This year’s event is themed “Red, White and Blue.” To learn more about the event, click here.