Happening nearby: Volunteers needed for Youth and Family Wellness Fair

Volunteers are needed for the 3rd Annual Youth and Family Wellness Fair in a variety of roles: set-up, registration, workshop assistance, face painting and more.

The event is set for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 5 at Evergreen Middle School in Everett (7621 Beverly Ln.).

In its third year, the Youth & Family Wellness Fair is free and open the public. Fair-goers can enjoy a free lunch, music, and giveaways with special guests Tim Noah and the Son of the Reptile Man. Over 70 vendors and service providers will also have resources, workshops, and activities for children and their families, including early childhood development, bullying, suicide prevention, cultural competency, and parenting strategies.

This event wouldn’t be possible without volunteers, and registration is now open. More than 100 volunteers are needed to greet guests, assist with workshops and even referee a basketball game. Volunteers are also needed to help with set-up for the event on Friday, May 4 from 3-6 p.m.

The Youth & Family Wellness Fair has been hosted by Snohomish County Human Services since 2015. Partners and sponsors include the City of Everett, Snohomish County Labor Council, and United Way of Snohomish County.

To find out more about the Youth and Family Wellness Fair and how you can help, visit www.uwsc.org/wellnessfair. Please register by May 4 as drop-in volunteers on the day of the event may not be accommodated.

Questions about volunteering should be directed toward Brooke Smith with United Way of Snohomish County at 425-374-5553 or brooke.smith@uwsc.org.

The Youth and Family Wellness Fair is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ snocowellness/ and on the web at https://www.uwsc.org/ wellnessfair.