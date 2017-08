Community members are invited to join the NAACP of Snohomish County and City of Lynnwood during Ubuntu.

The event on Saturday, Aug. 19 will feature live performances, cultural expression and spoken word performances. Peformers include Jerod Grant, The Quil Ceda Tulalip Elementary Drummers & Singers and Thione Diop.

Ubuntu will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Wilcox Park, 5215 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

For more information, click here.