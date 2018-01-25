Happening nearby: Two men in custody Thursday after kidnapping incident at Highway 99 motel

1 of 3

Two men were booked into the Snohomish County Jail for robbery, assault and investigation of kidnapping Thursday following an incident that started at America’s Best Value Inn in the 22100 block of Highway 99.

According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Josh McClure, a 31-year-old Everett man called Edmonds police at 1:45 a.m. Thursday reporting he had been robbed at gunpoint at America’s Best and his girlfriend had been kidnapped. Thanks to investigative work by the first Edmonds police officers on scene, the woman was found safe and two Everett men — ages 43 and 46 — are in custody, McClure said.

After responding to the call at America’s Best, officers located the man and ensured he received medical attention for a broken finger and facial injuries sustained in the attack. Information obtained from that victim led officers to an address in Everett, where a suspect vehicle was located.

According to McClure, one of the suspects arrested Thursday was being sought by the Department of Corrections and Marysville police, and was known to be armed and dangerous before the investigation unfolded.

Everett police officers assisted Edmonds officers with surveillance of the suspect residence in hopes of seeing the female and ensuring her safety. The North Sound Metro SWAT Team was activated and Edmonds detectives obtained a search warrant for the Everett residence, and around 10:45 a.m., the SWAT team approached. The 43-year old came out and was taken into custody without incident. The other suspect and the kidnapped woman were not located at that time.

As the investigation continued, officers located the 46-year old suspect and the 26-year old woman at an apartment complex south of Everett around 1:30 pm. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The North Sound Metro SWAT Team includes members from the police departments of:

Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Mukilteo, Mill Creek, Bothell, Monroe, Redmond, Kirkland and Lake Forest Park. All parties were interviewed by Edmonds detectives, McClure said, but the investigation is still in its early stages and will be ongoing. If you have any other information, call the Edmonds PD tip line at 425-771-0212 or leave an anonymous tip at epdtips.edmondswa.gov.