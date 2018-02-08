Happening nearby: Training on how to plan for 2018 Backyard Bird Count Feb. 10

The Great Backyard Bird Count will take place all over the world on Feb. 16-19. Edmonds resident Dr. Alan Mearns, who is a scientist at NOAA, will present a training session Saturday, Feb. 10 about how to participate in this count and how to identify the local birds people in Edmonds may see in their yards. The training will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden (Demo Garden).

This community garden is located at the Willow Creek Hatchery on the NW corner of Pine Street and Edmonds Way (S.R. 104). Parking is on Pine Street although there is limited parking in the hatchery parking lot for those with limited mobility. The training is free but donations to help support the Demo Garden are always welcome. It will include some practice in bird identification so anyone attending should bring their binoculars. Beginning birders and families are welcome.

This count is sponsored by The Cornell Lab, Audubon Society, Bird Studies Canada and powered by eBird. To find more information about the bird count visit birdcount.org

Also on Feb. 10, there will be a work party at the Demo Garden from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with tasks to include planting, mulching, weeding, trimming and clean up. Training, supervision, tools, work gloves, water and snacks provided. Everyone is welcome to come and help. We work rain or shine so dress for the weather.

For questions on either event, contact garden@pilchuckaudubon.org or call 425-771-8165 (leave a message if no one answers).