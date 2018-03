Doughnut fans, rejoice.

Top Pot Doughnuts tweeted Friday afternoon that the long-awaited opening of its Edmonds store will be this weekend.

And Top Pot co-founder Mark Klebeck confirmed the news in an email to My Edmonds News as well.

“We are excited to announce the opening of our latest cafe installment – Top Pot EDMONDS! Stop by and check out our new digs this weekend for our soft opening! Open Saturday & Sunday from 7 AM – 2 PM! 150 Sunset Ave “

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, we wonder — will they be serving these…?